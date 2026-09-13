Chiefs Kingdom draws fans from across the country and beyond for Monday Night Football home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans from across the country, including as far away as Mexico City, are in Kansas City for the team's home opener on Monday Night Football.

Chiefs Kingdom draws fans from across the country and beyond for home opener

Victor Ortiz made the trip from Connecticut, logging nearly 20 hours behind the wheel to be part of the action.

"It was about a 19-and-a-half-hour drive, and we are here. Ready to go kingdom, we here," Ortiz said.

kshb 41 Chiefs Kingdom welcomes fans from across the US

Ortiz said he has always considered himself part of Chiefs Kingdom and arrived ready for the rivalry with the Denver Broncos to heat up.

Paco Avila and his friends made the trip from Mexico City. Avila said his love for the Chiefs goes back to childhood.

"Since I was young, I've loved them," Avila said.

David Dimaio and his grandson Finn Cullen traveled from South Carolina and said the atmosphere in Kansas City was unlike anything he expected.

"It's a wild experience because everything is Kansas City. It's incredible, the Chiefs are everywhere," Dimaio said.

kshb 41 Chiefs Kingdom welcomes fans from across the US

He also came prepared with the right gear for every moment of game day.

"I have a Kelce jersey I'm wearing tailgating and then a Mahomes jersey I'm wearing into the game," Finn Cullen said.

Flags are up on the Plaza and across town as the Chiefs prepare to take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

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