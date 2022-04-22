Chiefs' President Mark Donovan provides new insight on stadium options

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan detailed new insight on the team's stadium options during panel discussion at the Downtown Council's annual luncheon.

Donovan mentioned the team is spending $500,000 to study GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He said that study will look into what improvements need to make to the stadium to get the team through its 2031 lease, but will also detail longer term possibilities.

"What is it going to take to get this building to 2031, and then once we've done that study, what could we add to this building to take it 50 more years, and is that even possible," he said.

Donovan said the organization is keeping tabs on Buffalo and Nashville, who have recently reached stadium deals.

Donovan also personally backed a possible Royals stadium downtown , and the potential impact that would have on the Chiefs.

"(I'm a ) big supporter of what they're doing, not just because it frees up more options for us at Arrowhead," Donovan said.

"We do have to look at 'does it make sense to build new'," he continued. "But you can't even have that discussion and really get serious about it until you know what you have."

Donovan also told the crowd about how much the team's legacy at Arrowhead and how important of the current facility is to the Hunt family.

"Arrowhead is special. It's special to this town, it's special to this fan base, it's special to the Hunt family," he said. "That's their dad's building. That's going to play a factor in all of this.

"The reality is, whatever we decide to do, it's our job and our responsibility to make sure that we're making the best decision for those entities for the next 50 years."