Chiefs S Deon Bush organizes 2nd annual back-to-school supply drive

Deon Bush takes a picture with a young fan
Jason Gould
Bush's Doby's Dream Foundation supports children in the community by doing mentorship programs, and backpack and toy drives.
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush and RightWay Auto Sales teamed up to provide students with the supplies they need before heading back to school.

Bush's Doby's Dream Foundation donated 450 backpacks while RightWay stuffed the packs to the brim with markers, rulers, tissues and more.

"Every kid deserves the opportunity to have the tools and the resources in order to be successful," Bush said.

Deon Bush signs backpacks and meets with fans.

Along with receiving supplies, kids collected signatures and took pictures with Bush.

"It was fun and exciting at the same time," said young fan Kashton Marshall.

Kashton Marshall shows KSHB what's in his new backpack.

Supplies were given away at two locations — one in Raytown and another in Kansas City, Missouri.

Parents at the event said they were thankful for the extra support.

"It really helps out with everything in the economy going on," said parent Keith Ford. "These guys doing nice stuff like this, bringing the Chiefs out. It’s a nice celebration for the community."

Keith Ford, parent and Chiefs fan

Bush's work to help set kids up for another successful year shows the depth of Chiefs Kingdom's spirit, according to grandparent Gary Patterson.

"Chiefs Kingdom is not just a fan base, we're a family, and this shows it right here ..." Patterson said.

Gary and Melinda Patterson, grandparents and Chiefs fans


