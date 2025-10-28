Chiefs unleash ridiculous ‘119-yard drive’ to ice MNF win vs Commanders

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

The Chiefs offense iced an easy 28-7 win Monday against the Washington Commanders with an absurd, staggering, unfathomable, unbelievable drive.

Seriously, it was 13 plays and more than seven minutes long, but that doesn’t begin to tell the story.

The Chiefs racked up 119 yards on the drive.

That’s not a misprint.

Kansas City only faced one third down on the 94-yard march.

Again, I’ve checked and rechecked my facts here.

The Chiefs overcame a sack and two penalties, a holding penalty by Rashee Rice and his personal foul later in the drive when he hit an opposing player in the helmet while trying to throw the football to an official, on a 94-yard touchdown march that left no doubt about the outcome.

By the time Rice turned a shallow cross into an 18-yard touchdown to cap the drive, the Chiefs led 28-7 and the Commanders’ will was broken.

“I had an option route,” Rice said. “I kind of was running an option route for the linebacker. I saw that Pat kind of had pressure in the pocket, so I just kind of sped up the option route and ran a shallow cross. ... I just kind of tried to get in his eyesight so they could give me the ball.”

Patrick Mahomes went 6 of 7 for 82 yards on the drive, including three completions for 54 yards to Rice.

There just wasn’t a hole too deep for Kansas City, which got 19 yards rushing apiece from Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco on the drive.

Heck, the Chiefs only faced one third on the drive, which was the offense’s third successive touchdown drive of at least 75 yards to begin the second half, all capped by Mahomes touchdowns.

“We're getting better and better each and every week,” said Mahomes, who finished 25 of 34 for 299 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. “Even though we didn’t start the way we wanted to today offensively, it showed that we can battle through adversity, and still continue to play the brand of football that we want to play.”

That drive shows what the Chiefs are capable of — and it’s a terrifying visage for opposing defenses.

—