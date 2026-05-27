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Child critically injured by falling tree in Kansas City, Missouri

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child is in critical condition after being struck by a falling tree in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says shortly after 10 a.m. they were called to NW 68th Street and NW Waukomis Drive on a person struck by a falling tree.

Upon arrival, fire officials determined a large tree fell onto a child between 5 and 6 years old.

The child is listed in critical condition and is being transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

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KSHB 41 News