Child critically injured by falling tree in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child is in critical condition after being struck by a falling tree in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says shortly after 10 a.m. they were called to NW 68th Street and NW Waukomis Drive on a person struck by a falling tree.

Upon arrival, fire officials determined a large tree fell onto a child between 5 and 6 years old.

The child is listed in critical condition and is being transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.