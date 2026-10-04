Family of child found alone Saturday near 27th Street, Jackson Avenue located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 7:40 p.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the child's family has been found.

An "investigation into how she was located is ongoing," police said.

EARLIER REPORT | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the family of a young girl found alone Saturday.

The child is around 3 years old. She has black hair that is in beaded braids and brown eyes, per KCPD.

She was found near East 27th Street and Jackson Avenue.

Police canvassed the area hoping to find her family, but the search produced negative results.

KCPD said she is not able to tell officers her name or her parents' names.

Anyone with information on her guardian(s) is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Juvenile Investigations Unit at 816-234-5150.

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