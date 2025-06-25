KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri, up to North Kansas City. Share your story idea with Grant .

Children and the elderly are the most susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Oftentimes, those groups can't articulate their symptoms as easily.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a child's body heats up three to five times faster than an adult's.

Dr. Jake Moulton, an emergency medicine physician with University Health, says children don't sweat the same way as a healthy adult. That decreased ability to sweat makes cooling down more difficult.

Children, elderly feel heat waves differently; here's what you should know

“Whenever we think about heat-related illness, we definitely are concerned about those who need a little bit of assistance… That includes people like infants and children who maybe aren’t able to speak out when they’re getting too hot or feeling sick, but also our elderly patients, those who may be having dementia or need assistance," Moulton said.

Like kids, older people struggle with thermoregulation. That's because as you age, your body becomes less efficient at sweating and circulating blood to cool down.

Some medications and pre-existing health conditions, like heart or lung disease and diabetes, can make matters worse.

"Peak seasons are going to be July, August when we're getting those highs. We're starting to enter into that hotter time," Moulton said of the number of patients coming into the ER because of the heat.

Alcohol consumption can be a significant factor, and often has played a role in patients who end up in the ER with a heat-related illness.

Grant Stephens Dr. Jake Moulton

“People do often ask about alcohol being a diuretic, does that put you at risk? And I would say alcohol does two things," Moulton said. "One, it does make you more dehydrated because it has a slight diuretic or increased urination effect. But also, it does kind of cloud your judgment. And anything that’s going to make you feel confused or altered is going to further cloud your ability to recognize heat-borne illness in yourself."

As the hotter months approach and temperatures start to climb, consider keeping an eye out for those unable to speak up for themselves.

"Heat-related illness is definitely on a spectrum," Moulton said. "It starts with what we call heat exhaustion, which is where you get headaches, you're going to be profusely sweating. Heat stroke is when you start to have those similar symptoms, but you become a little bit confused. Sometimes you can even be so dehydrated you stop sweating, and that's a very alarming sign."

Moulton said early signs of heat exhaustion people should be aware of include increased thirst, decreased urination, elevated body temperatures, headaches and nausea/vomiting.

