KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE

We have learned from Children's Mercy that starting Jan. 1, the hospital will offer a new option for those with UnitedHealthcare ACA Marketplace Plans.

WATCH | Learn more about the change

Children's Mercy announces in-network option with UnitedHealthcare

This additional option for care will allow families to further access specialized care, according to the hospital.

"We are pleased to work with UnitedHealthcare and provide an in-network option for families who rely on ACA Marketplace coverage. This announcement reflects a shared commitment to helping children access the specialized care they need, while providing greater choice for families selecting coverage for 2027." — Children's Mercy

Plan selection must be completed by Dec. 15 ahead of the start of coverage in January. To find more information and compare plan options, click here.

ORIGINAL STORY

Children’s Mercy announced Tuesday that ACA Marketplace insurers will no longer include the hospital as an in-network provider effective Jan. 1, 2027.

According to Children’s Mercy, the decision was not made by the hospital.

ACA Marketplace plans no longer in-network at Children's Mercy effective Jan. 1, 2027

"Children’s Mercy wants to participate in ACA Marketplace networks serving our area," the hospital wrote in a Facebook post. "However, the health plans have chosen not to include Children’s Mercy as an in-network provider."

Children's Mercy suggests families contact their insurer to better understand their coverage options. The hospital said it will also help families with potential alternatives for accessing care when their plan is out of network.

Officials also recommend that families with concerns about their insurance network can contact the Kansas Department of Insurance or Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance.

The hospital concluded its statement saying, "as a non-profit pediatric hospital, we will continue advocating for meaningful access to the specialized care children need."

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