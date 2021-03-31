Chillicothe pastor helps doctors promote new age to start colon cancer screening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Chillicothe pastor knows the importance of being screened for colon cancer.

Jason Mosier is a colon cancer survivor and pastor of Open Bible Church.

"I don't sweat the small stuff anymore," Mosier said.

He's still a man of faith, preaching the Gospel, but now, Mosier is also sharing a different life-saving message.

"You really figure out what's important to you when you hear those words: You've got cancer," Mosier said.

He had advanced colorectal cancer. During an intense eight-hour surgery, doctors removed about 16 inches of his colon.

"Probably not going to be a day [that goes] by that I don't think about [being a survivor]," Mosier said.

At 48 years old, he's cancer-free. As someone diagnosed at 45, he's one of a growing number of people with colon cancer before age 50.

Dr. Benjamin Kulow, is a colorectal surgeon in the Saint Luke's Health System in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We see not infrequently between the ages of 30 to 45 show up in our clinic with a routine diagnosis of cancer," Kulow said.

That's why in 2018 the American Cancer Society and the American Society of Colorectal Surgeons reduced the recommended age for people to start being screened.

Now, people should get their first colonoscopy at 45 instead of 50.

"And that's for patients who are low-risk, meaning they have no family history of colon and rectal cancer. They have no history of colon or rectal polyps," Kulow added.

Kulow said patients shouldn't ignore problems, such as blood in stool after a bowel movement being written off as hemorrhoids.

"Most bleeding is not cancer, but you can't figure that out without the colonoscopy," Kulow said.

Mosier said he's grateful for all the prayers and support from his family and his church family. He's recovered and living a new-normal.

"I'm looking forward to life. I feel great, I feel really good," Mosier said, smiling.

Along with planning a small hiking trip and spending time with family, Mosier is warning everyone who will listen.

"You don't want to wait anymore. If you have symptoms, go get it checked out," Mosier said.

A life-saving message from a minister or who lived tell the story.

—