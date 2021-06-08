Chillicothe police search for missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chillicothe police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who has health issues.

Larry Eugene Smith, who has brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen around midnight Sunday in the 14 block of Jackson Street.

Police said he was driving a 1994 dark blue Ford F150 truck with Missouri license 8FFU63. It also has aluminum rails on the bedside.

Smith is “known to frequent random backroads and stay under bridges,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Murdock with the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.