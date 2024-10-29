'Choose life': Lee's Summit woman shares abortion story hoping to convince others to vote 'no' on Amendment 3

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo — A Lee’s Summit woman is sharing her personal story in hopes to convince her neighbors to vote "no" on Missouri’s Amendment 3.

Monique Ortega has had three abortions in her lifetime.

She felt it was the right decision 28 years ago, because abortion was legal where she lived and those around her said given her circumstance, it would be the best choice for her to make.

She says her abortion story is one of survival.

"Survival in a sense of a woman being raped, survival of a woman being homeless, survival of a woman having domestic violence," Ortega said. "I didn’t know the moral responsibility, and so with that, it just led to making a decision that was convenient for me."

But at the end of the day, Ortega found herself alone with no support amidst the anger, shame and guilt that followed.

"I wish I kept my child, even if it was from rape, because the child was innocent," Ortega said. "But because I was alone, I had no one, and I had no resources, was the reason for my decision. But there’s hope today."

Today, abortion rights initiative are on the November ballot in 10 states — Missouri’s Amendment 3 included on that list.

Ortega believes this amendment does not protect women and is concerned about the lack of liability for doctors if anything goes wrong.

She also believes the passage of Amendment 3 would lead to a spike in suicides among women due to guilt and shame stemming from abortion.

"There is nothing in this amendment that I can support,”"said Ortega.

She supports, women helping women, which is why she now leads a ministry called "Surrendering the Secret." It helps counsel women who have had abortions to find healing.

"It becomes a long-term friendship, and that’s what the lord has for us," Ortega said. "I’m thankful that God turned what was made for dark, darkness in my life, the dark path into light."

Ortega says she understands first-hand the pain that comes from a crisis pregnancy.

As Missouri heads to the polls, she wants women to know they always have support, but a choice to make.

"There are many of us here willing to help you, guide you, pray with you and provide resources and financially help you," said Ortega. "Choose life."

