Chris Jones’ Sack Nation Foundation adds partner, launches fundraiser

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Chris Jones met Chris Beuttel at Christmastime. Now, the two men are teaming up to help children around the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

Jones plays defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. He recently launched the Sack Nation Foundation to help children in underprivileged communities.

Beuttel runs Chris Light Co which installs accent, architectural and Christmas lights on homes. Beuttel installed Christmas lights on Jones’ homes in 2020 and they hit it off.

“Genuine was my first impression,” Beuttel described meeting Jones. “If you have the opportunity to work with someone who is kind and genuinely cares and has genuineness about them, it makes it all the more worthwhile to be able to spend time with them and do things with and for them.”

Beginning Wednesday, Beuttel Will donate $25 to Sack Nation Foundation for every estimate he gives a homeowner. If an estimate turns into a paid project, the company will donate 3% of the total price to Sack Nation Foundation.

“Even though I don’t have any kids myself, I’m definitely interested in the well-being of kids,” Beuttel explained. “That’s our future. We want them to have the best childhood that they can possibly have; the best experiences they can possibly have.”

Kim Verhoeven is the executive director of Sack Nation Foundation. She said the nonprofit hopes other local businesses follow Beuttel’s lead to create a partnership with the foundation.

“To have a partner come on board that’s already delivering results is just the beginning,” Verhoeven said. “We would love to partner with a lot of local companies that are interested in contributing in a meaningful way and Chris [Jones] is so authentically engaged and really wants this to be successful.”

Jones announced his foundation in February by making a donation to the YMCA of Greater Kansas City. The foundation’s mission is to improve the health of children in underserved areas of Kansas City and Jones’ hometown of Houston, Mississippi.

“When he talks to kids, his message really resonates because he is the story. I mean, he is the American Dream. He came from very humble beginnings and sports was his way out. He can really talk about his personal journey and how it is a way to be very successful,” Verhoeven said.

You can find information on how to contact Sack Nation Foundation for partnership possibilities on its website.

Chris Light Co all be conducting the fundraiser for about two months.