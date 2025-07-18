'Christmas in July' presents largest donation from Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crown Center celebrated 'Christmas in July' Friday with the largest ever donation from the Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund donation

Stacey Paine, President of Crown Center presented Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas with a check of $50,985.50 in a ceremony complete with Santa and some of his reindeer.

Paine says more than 100,000 people visited Crown Center last year as part of the Hallmark Christmas Experience 2024, and purchased ornaments made from the mayor's tree, resulting in the largest donation to date.

Paine added that even more events are planned this year, and she's looking forward to an even larger donation to the fund next year.

Lucas said the mayor's Christmas Tree has always been special, and over the years the fund has helped thousands of residents, and helps the community come together with the Christmas spirit.

