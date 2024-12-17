'Christmas miracle': Veteran gifted with Parkville home adapted for injuries sustained in Iraq

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A veteran who has given so much to not only this country but also the Kansas City community was gifted a Parkville home just ahead of Christmas.

Robert Buck was serving in Iraq in 2005 when the military truck he was driving was hit with an explosive device. He sustained burns to 45% of his body.

Helping a Hero Robert Buck after sustaining injuries while serving in Iraq in 2005.

"I still have to stretch and stuff to keep my scar tissue from contracting and whatnot," Buck said.

Veteran Vinnie Andrew Morales was there on that fateful day.

"I was the second vehicle behind Robert's Humvee," Morales said.

That was the last time Morales saw Buck until they reunited in Kansas City about seven years later. They reconnected through social media.

In 2016, Morales founded the Veterans Community Project (VCP) at 8900 Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. VCP is a village of tiny homes for veterans in need.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Vinnie Andrew Morales

"He has the pain and challenges every day of his life, yet he was the first to volunteer, the first that I thought of when we had the groundbreaking of the Veterans Community Project of Kansas City," Morales said.

Buck headed over to the site to clean it up and clear trees.

"We've been brother in arms for 20 years," Buck said of Morales.

Now, Buck can enjoy a home built with his service in mind.

“The HVAC system is super duper to keep the house at a temperature where I can handle with my burn scars," Buck said. "I run really hot and generally like to keep it pretty cool in the house.”

Morales nominated Buck for the home through Helping a Hero, which works to provide specially adapted homes to injured veterans through partnerships.

"Best Christmas present ever," Buck said.

—

