Chuy's Tex-Mex location on Country Club Plaza closes over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chuy's Tex-Mex location on the Country Club Plaza closed over the weekend, according to signs posted on the restaurant's doors.

There was no immediate word on why the restaurant closed so suddenly, but the signage thanked customers.

"Thank you for being a loyal customer at Chuy's Kansas City," the sign read. "We have permanently closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate all of our customers and their loyalty to this Chum’s for so many years."

Sam Hartle/KSHB 41 Chuy's Tex-Mex closes on the Country Club Plaza.

By Monday, crews were outside the entrance of the restaurant removing items into storage pods and trash trucks.

KSHB 41 has reached out to Chuy's for more information on the matter. This story will be updated if a response is received.

