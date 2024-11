KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cirque du Soleil's ''Twas the Night Before..." holiday show kicks off it's United States tour in November in Kansas City.

The show is filled with jugglers jumping, dancers prancing, and lots of glitter.

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan got a behind the scenes look at how at how the company creates this event.

The show runs from November 27 to December 1 at the Music Hall, 301 W. 13th St., Kansas City, Mo.

Tickets are available here.