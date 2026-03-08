Cities of Buckner, Levasy, Sibley placed in boil advisory Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Water customers in Buckner, Levasy and Sibley in Jackson County, Missouri, were placed in a boil water advisory Sunday.

Buckner City Administrator Joe Bobadilla said the boil advisory was issued after a pressure valve failed.

Bobailla said water samples will be taken to a lab Monday in Independence for testing. Results would then become available within 12 to 24 hours.

Bobadilla said testing will be looking for the presence of total coliform. If none is detected, the boil advisory will be lifted.

This developing story may be updated.

