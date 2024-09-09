Citing court ruling, Missouri Secretary of State decertifies abortion amendment from Nov. 5 ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft is now rejecting the petition previously certified that put the state’s abortion amendment on the Nov. 5 ballot.

A spokesperson for Ashcroft provided KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan a digital copy of the letter Ashcroft sent earlier Monday announcing he had decertified the amendment, which is no longer listed on the secretary of state’s website.

In the letter and a court filing late Monday morning, Ashcroft cited a ruling last Friday by Cole County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Limbaugh.

In his ruling, Limbaugh wrote that Missourians for Constitutional Freedom didn’t do enough while gathering signatures to inform voters on the substance of the petition.

Limbaugh, however, paused his decision from taking effect pending a review by the Missouri Supreme Court.

That review is set for Tuesday, Sept 10. The date also happens to be the deadline for what voters will see on November’s ballot.

Monday’s decision by Ashcroft to decertify the petition did not immediately appear to impact the Missouri Supreme Court’s review of the petition scheduled for Tuesday.

“The case is before the Missouri Supreme Court, and they have jurisdiction, not Jay Ashcroft. We are confident the court will order the secretary of state to keep Amendment 3 on the ballot so that Missourians can vote to end Missouri’s abortion ban on Nov. 5,” Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, said in a statement.

The Thomas More Society helped lead the legal challenge to take the question off November's ballot.

After Friday's circuit court ruling, senior counsel Mary Catherine Martin released the following statement.

"We will not allow Missourians to be deceived into signing away dozens of current laws that protect the unborn, pregnant women, parents, and children," she said.

