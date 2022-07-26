City begins search for help with transportation improvements for 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Missouri, is set to begin the process to developing plans for improvements of the city's infrastructure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced on Twitter Tuesday morning the city is in the process of hiring a FUSE Corps Executive Fellow who will work to improve the city's infrastructure. The role is in in regard to green public transit and the candidate will provide recommendations for improvements to the city's infrastructure.

Kansas City is in the process of hiring a FUSE Corps Fellow for an interesting role related to green public transit and upcoming events, including World Cup 2026. You can find the posting here: https://t.co/df8cfClMit — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 26, 2022

"As Kansas City officials plan to welcome athletes, fans, and media from all over the world for the 2026, they are prioritizing sustainable, equitable infrastructure improvement that will serve residents long after the games cease and their guests return home." the job application on FUSE Corps' website said.

According to the job description, the Executive Fellow will work to create a comprehensive map for protected, public and off-road trails that would be suitable for bicycles, scooters and pedestrians. The Fellow will also develop recommendations for additional investments in innovative transportation infrastructure and transit options that would improve transportation sustainability in the short, medium and long term.

The job website cites the executive fellow would be set to begin work in Oct. 2022. The job would last until Oct. 2023.