INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Cleanup is going to take at least the rest of the week for many neighbors in parts of east Independence.

"The wind came in 60, 70 miles an hour with a sheet of rain," said resident Chris Henderson.

City of Independence launches volunteer initiative to help with storm debris cleanup

His neighborhood, located off E. Truman Road and Vista Avenue, had the most storm damage, according to the city.

The National Weather Service said an EF1 tornado blew through Independence Tuesday afternoon.

KSHB 41 Weather EF1 in Independence

"It really blew through for 15 or 20 minutes," Henderson said.

Henderson said he's lucky not to have any damage to his house, but his large, mature oak trees are now a fraction of their size. Plus, debris was littered all throughout his yard.

"We've been working since not long after the storm," Henderson said. "Getting there. Most of the big stuff is gone, down to the smaller branches."

KSHB 41 Chris Henderson, Independence resident

Cleanup can quickly get expensive. For neighbors who can't afford it or don't have the resources, the city will send volunteers to help.

"If you are an able body and you have a chainsaw and are willing to come help us out, even if you're willing to pull your trailer up, we can throw debris on there," said Sam Morris, the city's chief of emergency operations.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Sarah Plake

The volunteer initiative will continue all year long through a new city department, Community and Emergency Services.

The city has had the initiative in the works, but after the storm hit, it decided to launch it a month early.

KSHB 41 Sam Morris, Independence's chief of emergency operations

"We would love to have as many volunteers as possible," Morris said. "We have the people that need the assistance. The biggest portion is really expanding and really growing the volunteer base."

Morris said about 100 residents need "significant assistance."

Henderson said he'll be talking to his neighbors about the program.

"Any help people can get is a good thing," he said.

No injuries were reported after Tuesday's severe weather.

KSHB 41 Storm damage in Independence

The city will have two free drop-off opportunities on Wednesday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 875 Vista Ave. in Independence.

If you need help with storm debris cleanup, or if you want to volunteer, you can fill out this form.

—