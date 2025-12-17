City of Independence lifts boil advisory, no problems found during testing 16 samples

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boil Advisory for Independence Water customers was lifted Tuesday night.

The city, in a news release, stated they tested the water supply across all 16 sites in Independence.

The news release states "all lab samples confirm there was no breach in the distribution system during the pressure loss that caused the Boil Advisory on Monday, December 15."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE FROM KSHB 41

UPDATE, Dec. 16, 2:55 p.m. | Independence said the results of the water samples are expected around 9 p.m. Until then, the boil water advisory remains in effect for all customers, even those with water flowing.

"Our sincere thanks to our crews for working to get water back to everyone, and to our residents and customers for their patience during this unprecedented event," the city said in a note on its website.

UPDATE, Dec. 16, 6:55 a.m. | Water pressure should be back to normal across Independence, per city spokesperson Rebecca Gannon.

Gannon said power returned to the transformer around 7 p.m. Monday, and it started pumping water after 10 p.m.

"And thankfully, we have been running steady through the night," Gannon said.

Independence is no longer using KC Water.

"Around 11:30 Monday night, municipalities in eastern Jackson County and Lafayette County began receiving Independence Water," Gannon said.

Now that water is being pumped from the Courtney Bend Water Treatment Plant, reservoirs are filling back up.

Gannon said water samples have been collected at 16 sites across Independence for testing.

The boil water advisory remains in effect at this time.

Additional information from the city can be found here.

UPDATE, Dec. 15, 11:30 p.m. | About an hour ago, the city was able to start pumping water from the Courtney Bend Water Plant.

However, the water will not return immediately.

"We have to go slowly to make sure we don't mess up a water main or something in the infrastructure," said Rebecca Gannon, Independence spokesperson. "But we should see water supply and pressure rise in the overnight hours."

UPDATE, Dec. 15, 8:30 p.m. | The Independence School District will have school as normal on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

UPDATE, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. | Power is back on at the Courtney Bend Water Plant in Independence. Water could be available to customers by Tuesday morning.

—

