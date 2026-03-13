City of Independence names Troy Anderson as new city manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Independence announced Friday that Troy Anderson has been selected to serve as city manager.

Anderson comes to Independence after serving as assistant city manager in Wichita.

“Independence feels like home,” Anderson said in a news release from the city. “From the city’s rich history to its many assets and significant projects underway, Independence is primed for real growth in the years ahead. I’m excited to be part of what’s coming next.”

He will start his new job on April 13.

“Troy is the right choice at the right time,” Mayor Rory Rowland said in the news release. “Independence is moving forward, and his leadership will help guide key initiatives across the city.”

More than 30 applicants from 17 states sought after the job, according to the city's news release.

Anderson will be in charge of the city's day-to-day operations and more than 1,000 city employees.

The news release states Interim City Manager Lisa Reynolds will go back to her job as deputy city manager after Anderson takes on his new role.

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