City of Kansas City, Missouri, files lawsuit against MO over KCPD budget increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Missouri, is suing Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the state of Missouri and the members of the Kansas City Police Board over a bill that increased the amount of funding the city must allocate to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Board of Police Commissioners from one-fifth of its annual budget, to one-fourth.

In the lawsuit, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas says that historically, the city must fund the Board of Police Commissioners in any amount chosen by the board itself, capped at one-fifth of the city's general revenue.

In May 2021, Mayor Lucas introduced two ordinances that were approved by City Council . The ordinances placed any funds allotted for the board's use that exceeded that statutory maximum into a community services fund. KCPD was able to request money from the fund, which would be granted if the city manager and board approved. The legislation allocated over $42 million from the KCPD budget.

Later that month, the Board of Police Commissioners sued Mayor Lucas and the City of Kansas City, Missouri, over the legislation, saying it was an attempt to “hinder and obstruct the Board’s management and control of the police department’s budget, in violation of state law.”

Missouri lawmakers then approved SB 678 in May 2022 , which increased the portion of the city's budget that must be used on the police department each year from one-fifth, to one-fourth, signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June 2022.

Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who sponsored the bill, told KSHB 41 News that the bill was a direct response to Lucas and the City Council's actions.

“The radical legislation provides no pay guarantees for our officers, will not hire a single police officer, and ignores the will and importance of Kansas City taxpayers, instead attempting to politicize policing in Kansas City at a time we sorely need bipartisan solutions to violent crime," Lucas said in a statement.

The Committee on Legislative Research, Oversight Division, found the bill is set to increase KCPD funding from the city by at least $64 million each year, the lawsuit from Mayor Lucas states. The Mayor also claims that if the bill is enforced, the city will either have to receive increased revenues, or will have to raise taxes to maintain "consistent quality" in its services.

As a result, the lawsuit claims that the bill violates the Hancock Amendment , an amendment passed in 1980 that prevents the state from requiring local spending without funding the costs.

The lawsuit alleges that the legislature "has unquestionably ignored the best interests of the City’s taxpayers who, having already been deprived of control over their own police force, will now also bear the burden of the State’s unfunded mandate."

“We will take all steps necessary to oppose the statewide tax increase amendment applying only to Kansas Citians and to stand up for the rights of our taxpayers, and we will continue to work locally with our police department to build a safer Kansas City,” Lucas said.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office, Gov. Mike Parson's office and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners for comment. This story will be updated with a response if one is received.