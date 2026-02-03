City of Leawood passes new helmet ordinance at city council meeting this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, the Leawood City Council passed a new helmet ordinance regarding minors on electric or motorized devices.

Under Leawood City Ordinance 14-208, all kids under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet while "operating an electric-assisted or motorized bicycle, scooter, skateboard, moped, or other similar devices," per a Leawood Police Department post on Facebook.

The new rule applies to these type of devices being driven on sidewalks, trails, streets and other public areas in Leawood.

Those who do not follow the ordinance could be subject to a $25 fine, according to the Facebook post.