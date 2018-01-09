City of Mission swears in first female-majority city council

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Mission celebrated a historic milestone Monday night as four council members and a new mayor were sworn in.

For the first time, the majority of city council members are women.

“We need more women, more minorities and I thought that would be a great way to enter the political sphere,” said Sollie Flora, who is now representing the city’s first ward.

Flora, a young attorney, had never run for public office until this year. She told 41 Action News, the increased representation of women in politics and local government is "exciting."

“I always think a variety of perspectives is going to help make things stronger,” Flora said.

In addition to more female council members, the city’s elected officials are also younger. Half of the city council is under the age of 40.

“I decided to run because I noticed a strong need for community engagement in my neighborhood,” said Hillary Parker-Thomas, who is now representing the city’s first ward. “There’s so many young people in Northeast Johnson County and they’re not many of us in elected office.”