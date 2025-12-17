City of Olathe picks Susan Sherman as new city manager, first woman in job in city's history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An historic moment Tuesday night in Olathe as the city council selected Susan Sherman as the next city manager. Sherman is the first woman in the city's history to hold the top non-elected position in the city.

She will replace the current City Manager, Michael Wilkes, who will retire in January 2026, according to a news release from the city.

“I am deeply honored to continue serving the Olathe community in this new capacity. Olathe is an extraordinary community with dedicated public servants, innovative partners, and engaged residents,” Sherman stated in the news release. “I know our hardworking and passionate team’s commitment to excellence is the backbone of our success. Together, we will continue building a stronger and more vibrant community into the future.”

Sherman has worked in the City Manager's Office since 1989.

She is currently Deputy City Manager, "responsible for the day-to-day operations of four focus areas in Olathe’s 2040 Strategic Plan; Economy, Exceptional Services, Infrastructure, and Quality of Life," the news release states.

“We're thrilled to offer Susan the role of City Manager and look forward to a successful negotiation of a contract," Olathe Mayor John Bacon stated in the news release. "For the past 36 years she's been an outstanding champion for Olathe, helping to lead this organization with integrity, vision, collaboration, and above all, a commitment to doing what's right for Olatheans. We're confident the extension of her steady leadership will allow Olathe to grow and thrive on the exceptional foundation we've built for years to come.”