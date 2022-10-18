City relocates residents of apartment building over collapse concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The residents of four apartment buildings in south Kansas City were relocated from their homes Tuesday after officials became concerned over the building’s structural integrity.

A spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department said officials are assisting the residents of the Coach House Apartments at 11213 McGee Street with temporary housing.

The spokesperson said a tenant of the building notified KC Healthy Homes, which in turn prompted an investigation by city officials.

That investigation determined there was a threat of collapse at the building. In the course of their initial investigation, officials identified a second dangerous building. The residents of that building have 48 hours to be relocated.

Photographs taken by city inspectors show a portion of the brick facade missing from the three-story building. Insulation and wood-framing were exposed on the side of the building all the way to the roof line.

Kansas City Health Department

A search of 311 complaints in the immediate vicinity of the apartments shows at least three calls for service made dating back to Oct. 2021. The most recent of the calls was in July 2022. City records identified the call as a Health Homes issue involving rental property. The call was assigned to the Health Environmental Services Department. No entry was made in the resolution date.

