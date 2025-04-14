Civic leaders say 'swift, decisive action' needed to keep Royals, Chiefs in KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders from several of Kansas City's top organizations released a joint statement Monday urging "swift and decisive action" to keep the Royals and Chiefs in the area.

The statement pointed out the advantages of having two major league franchises in the area.

"All of our major league franchises are more than teams; they fuel our economy, strengthen our community, and are a beloved part of the region’s identity," the leaders stated.

WATCH| Video message from civic, business organizations

The Chiefs have won three recent Super Bowl championships, and the Royals continue to rebuild with the help of superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The joint statement was signed by the organizations listed below:



Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

The Civic Council of Greater Kansas City

Kansas City Area Development Council

Greater Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation

Visit KC

Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman released a statement of his own reacting to the plea to keep the teams in KC.

“Our ownership group is grateful for the support of this impressive coalition of civic leadership, which has come together to help us continue to thrive in the region," Sherman said. "Greater Kansas City is our team’s home. For our fans, our partners and our major league community, we want to keep it that way.”

—