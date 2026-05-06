Clarios to expand in St. Joseph, create up to 123 new jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clarios, an American company that manufactures advanced battery technologies, announced Wednesday it will expand its two facilities in St. Joseph, investing up to $390 million and creating up to 123 new jobs.

The investment will help modernize the automotive battery manufacturing plant and distribution center to expand production capacity, Clarios said in a news release.

Additionally, the project will mitigate tariff exposure and logistics costs.

"Clarios' continued investment in St. Joseph is a prime example of what's possible when a company chooses to grow where it's already planted roots," Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a news release. "This expansion reinforces Missouri's critical role in the future of automotive innovation and ensures nearly 1,100 Missourians can continue building their careers right here at home."

In the release, Marc Andraca, president of Clarios U.S. Region, thanked Kehoe and other state leaders for their collaboration in fueling "growth for decades to come."

"We're proud of our investments in St. Joseph and what it means to our workers and this community — and for the future we're building together," Andraca said.

For the expansion, Clarios will receive an estimated $5.6 million from the Missouri Works Program, which helps companies "expand and retain workers by providing capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation," per the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

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