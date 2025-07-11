Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clay County commissioner says Royals have sent term sheet for possible NKC stadium

Kansas City Royals
Renderings of what a new ballpark would look like at the Royals' potential North Kansas City site.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have reportedly stepped up to the plate and sent a term sheet to the Clay County Commission for a potential new stadium in North Kansas City.

Clay County Commissioner Jason Withington published on social media Thursday night giving an update on the status of the Kansas City Royals and plans for a new stadium.

Withington says the Royals term sheet outlines their vision for a potential deal in North Kansas City.

"This is a big step, although there's still plenty of work ahead as we move forward in negotiations," Withington said.

He added that he will continue to share updates as the discussion progresses.

But Clay County is not the only location for a possible site for a new stadium.

KSHB 41 has reported that multiple sites have been discussed as potential locations.

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Overland Park, and Kansas City, Kansas, sites have also been discussed.

The team has publicly and repeatedly said it won’t stay at Kauffman Stadium past the current lease, which will be up before the 2031 season.

