Oak Park High School administrator resigns during district investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An assistant principal at Oak Park High School has resigned after he was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

In a communication this week to the Oak Park High School Community, the district said it was made aware of allegations regarding the assistant principal as school resumed following the winter break.

The district said it opened an investigation into the allegations, during which the assistant principal was placed on administrative leave.

"He has since submitted his resignation and won't be returning to any role within the district," the district said in its communication with the community. "We take all reports seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation."

The district said it is aware of additional social media reports alleging the former assistant principal had "inappropriate relationships with current students."

"To date, we have not been able to verify those reports," the district said. "However, we ask any individuals with information to report it to school or district administration."

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it has launched an investigation into the allegation.

Sheriff’s deputies said they will work with the district to determine the facts in the case, saying student safety is the top priority.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said the agency was made aware of the allegations Thursday morning.

“We are investigating these claims, and we ask anyone who has information about them to please contact the Sheriff’s Office directly,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information to share can call 816-407-3765.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

