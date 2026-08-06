Clay County Election Board conducts review of ballot irregularity; Jon Carpenter wins race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Election Board reviewed an irregularity in Tuesday's election, where some voters in 21 Choteau 13 received ballots without the Western Commissioner's race.

"The investigation revealed an administrative ballot assignment error that was tied to district coding in part of the precinct."

The news release from the election board stated that 538 ballots were cast in error without the Western District Commissioner race.

The election board stated in their news release the Clay County Constitution states if a candidate gets over 50% of the vote in the primary for commissioner, that candidate wins the election.

If no candidate gets 50% of the votes cast, a runoff election is held.

Jon Carpenter got 54.12% of the vote, winning the election.

—