Clay County Election Board developed app to help voters estimate wait times to vote on election day

LIBERTY, Mo. — Voters are concerned about waiting in long lines this year, but Clay County election officials are doing something different to help voters avoid long wait times when they go to vote.

Officials created an app that allows people to see exactly how long the wait times are at each location.

It's something that's helpful for both voters and poll workers.

“I think not only will they have a much easier time, but everybody else will also have an easier time, which allows everybody to have a better quality of an experience," said Heather Hall, Republican director of the Clay County Board of Election.

They have had long wait times in the past, but knowing how important a smooth experience would be this year, they wanted to make voting easier.

A poll worker at each voting location estimates the wait time and enters it on the app.

KSHB 41 Clay County Election Office to roll out app election day to help voters with wait times

The app will pull up a map that shows live wait times at each polling location. The app is updated every few minutes.

“Super easy," Hall said. "You go to the Clay County website, voteclaycountymo.gov," Hall said.

They tested it months ago in the primaries and said everything went smoothly.

It hasn't been online during early voting, but Hall says it will be ready to use on election day, November 5.

