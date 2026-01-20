Clay County sheriff addresses social media posts regarding ICE in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff Will Akin shared Monday that no law enforcement activity took place in Gladstone during the time various social media posts claimed ICE was in the area.

Akin said the information was confirmed through local and federal partners, per his Facebook post.

The original social media poster, who appears to live in Clay County, referred to vehicles with light bars, police-style wheels, a lack of tint on the front windows and no visible markings. Akin shared that law enforcement agencies do not typically use light bars on unmarked vehicles.

The posts also included photos that Akin pointed out show inconsistencies with uniforms, a lack of snow on the ground and potentially Photoshopped images due to a vehicle’s placement.

Akin also said there is no corroboration from other residents in the area regarding the activity.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to reach out with any concerns and rely on verified information.

