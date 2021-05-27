Watch
Clay County Sheriff's Department trying to find missing mom, 2 children

Clay County Sheriff
Authorities are asking for help locating Amanda Montgomery, 30, and her children, 3-week-old Daisy and 4-year-old Jacob.
Posted at 9:50 PM, May 26, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Department is trying to find a missing mother and her two children, a baby and a 4-year-old.

Amanda Montgomery, 30, and her children, 4-year-old Jacob Montgomery and 3-week old Daisy Montgomery.

A news release states Montgomery and her children have not been seen or heard from since May 9.

They are believed to have been traveling to Camdenton, Missouri, and did not make it to their destination.

Montgomery may have been driving a dark gray Ford Escape with Missouri license plate JF6-N6W.

Anyone with information about Amanda Montgomery and her children should call 911.

