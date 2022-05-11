Clay County Sheriff's Office investigates alleged assault of students at Cornerstone Elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Excelsior Springs School District and the Clay County Sheriff's Office investigated reports of a staff member allegedly assaulting students at Cornerstone Elementary.

In a release, the district said that their internal investigation determined that "the allegations were unsupported and the district staff member has been restored to full duties."

The Clay County Sheriff's Office also sent out a news release stating that they are currently working with the district to investigate the reports of a staff member allegedly assaulting students at Cornerstone.

"The sheriff’s office investigation is in addition to and separate from the school district’s internal investigation and an investigation by the Missouri Children’s Division," the release said. "While the District determines whether their employees violated district policies, and the Children’s Division determines whether children are safe, the Sheriff’s Office investigation is focused on determining whether any criminal acts took place."

The release said that the district has been cooperating fully with their investigation and communication has been ongoing.

"The Excelsior Springs Police Department asked the sheriff’s office to take over the case on April 13, 2022, citing a conflict of interest," the release said.

According to the sheriff's office, the initial complaint was brought forward by parents of two different students against a teacher at Cornerstone, and the parents alleged that the teacher physically assaulted the students.

"Since taking over the case, parents of two other children at the school have contacted Sheriff’s Office detectives with concerns about their children’s treatment," the release said.

The sheriff's office's criminal investigation remains ongoing, while the district's internal investigation and the Children's Division's investigation have concluded.

"The Excelsior Springs School District has completed a thorough internal investigation of an allegation that a student was subjected to inappropriate disciplinary measures by a staff member at Cornerstone Elementary," the release said. "As always, the District’s primary priority remains student safety and the well-being of both our students and staff members. We value the trust and support of our community and appreciate the opportunity to continue providing a safe environment for the education of our students."

