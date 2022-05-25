Watch
Clay County Sheriff's Office provides extra visibility at NKC Schools after Texas school shooting

Posted at 10:07 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 11:07:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is providing an extra visible presence at North Kansas City Schools following the school shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 19 students and two adults dead Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the extra visible presence from School Resource Deputies and other deputies will remain for the rest of the school year, which ends Friday.

"Hug your kids, and we'll do everything we can to keep them safe," the post said.

