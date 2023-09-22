Clay County wants help to form Opioid Task Force, distribute $1.5M

LIBERTY, Mo. — In 2021, a lawsuit involving every U.S. state was settled, ruling that a consulting company fueled the opioid crisis across the country.

A $600 million payout was in order for across the nation.

Those funds are now being distributed, including here in the Kansas City metro.

“It is a problem, it’s a very bad problem,” said Glenda Hicks.

Like many others in Clay County, resident Glenda Hicks knows opioid abuse happens.

It’s not a secret.

These are photos from recent Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigations.

“From 2017 to 2021, there was a 50% increase in fatal overdoses,” said Darrell Meinke, deputy director of Clay County Public Health Center (CCPHC). “That’s huge, that’s really really huge.”

Meinke said in 2021, Clay County experienced a 15.5% increase in the overdose death rate compared to 2020, and a 50% increase compared to five years prior.

To address this concerning trend, CCPHC enacted a county-wide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) ordinance prior to statewide implementation, enhanced health outcome surveillance and established Narcan distribution as a community-level intervention.

“When you hear it on the news and you hear people overdose, I hate to see all of this happen,” said Hicks.

Hicks hopes for more enforcement and investigations and likes the idea of community involvement, which is why Clay County wants to hear from you.

“Right now, what we are looking for is a group of citizens who want to participate,” said Presiding Commissioner of Clay County Jerry Nolte.

They’re forming the Clay County Opiate Settlement Task Force to figure out how to spend $1.5 million over the next 18 years to battle opioid use.

The county said the task force's mission is to recommend the most effective, efficient and equitable use of opioid settlement funds.

“When you don’t have very much money, you have to make sure every penny counts and that’s what we are trying to work on,” Nolte said.

They’re looking for people who’ve been impacted and want to make a difference.

“That’s really what it’s about, listening to people’s stories and finding the most effective ways to give relief,” Nolte said.

So, if you want to share your ideas, the county is ready to listen.

If interested, applicants should email a letter of interest to Dianne Wright at dwright@claycoutymo.gov.

