Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clinton woman killed in 2-vehicle crash involving tractor Sunday

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:36 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 06:37:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri, woman was killed when her International Harvester tractor was struck by a pickup Sunday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Colleen F. Wisner, 33, was traveling on Missouri Route 7 north of northwest 1401 Road Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Wisner crested a hill and was struck by the driver of a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.

The tractor overturned and Wisner was ejected.

The Chevy traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a shallow ditch.

Wisner was pronounced dead about an hour later at an area hospital.

The driver of the Tahoe suffered moderate injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!