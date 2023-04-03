Clinton woman killed in 2-vehicle crash involving tractor Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri, woman was killed when her International Harvester tractor was struck by a pickup Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Colleen F. Wisner, 33, was traveling on Missouri Route 7 north of northwest 1401 Road Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
Wisner crested a hill and was struck by the driver of a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.
The tractor overturned and Wisner was ejected.
The Chevy traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a shallow ditch.
Wisner was pronounced dead about an hour later at an area hospital.
The driver of the Tahoe suffered moderate injuries.