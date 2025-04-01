Cloverleaf tenants face continued uncertainty after month of living in hotel rooms

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

—

A month after being forced to evacuate their homes at the Cloverleaf Apartments in Kansas City, former tenants are still grappling with uncertainty and challenging living conditions.

In February, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pulled its funding from the complex due to its neglectful building owner. Thus, the property was deemed unfit for living.

Forced evacuation, emergency order

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis has extensively covered the conditions at Cloverleaf.

RELATED | Cloverleaf Apartments residents left in limbo after abrupt cancellation of crucial meeting

Abundis reported Feb. 26 that residents were given 48 hours to vacate their homes after an emergency order from the city fire department was issued.

April 1 marks more than a month since the abrupt displacement of over 70 adults and children scrambling for temporary HUD housing, primarily in hotel rooms paid by HUD.

KSHB 41

Ongoing hotel stays, difficult conditions

Despite the promise of HUD vouchers and a rent assistance program, many former residents are still living in hotels 35 days later.

Raleesha Smith, former Cloverleaf tenant, described her family's situation.

"One minute we could stay, one minute we were told we were going to get kicked out," she said.

Smith and her four children lived in one single hotel room.

"I had a three bedroom where I was living out [in Cloverleaf]. Here, I was in one hotel room with two beds," Smith said. “I'm not complaining. I'm thankful, but it could have been better. A lot of things could have been done differently.”

KSHB 41

The promise made Feb. 26 that HUD vouchers would come has been difficult to realize.

While Smith was eventually able to secure a voucher for a new home, she said the process was challenging.

"They made it very difficult for us," she stated.

But with HUD's help, Smith and her kids moved again Tuesday to a single-family home.

“Moving clothes, shoes, all of that to a different school district,” she said.

The Smith family is the only group of former Cloverleaf tenants Abundis has spoken with who got out of the hotel.

Uncertain future

Displaced Cloverleaf tenants face an uncertain future.

Jasmine Strong said 35 days in a hotel is too long.

“I’m just ready to be in my own place; I can’t be in this hotel any longer,” she said.

She said she can’t wait any longer for HUD to make a move.

“I just really think nobody cares that’s what I feel like," Strong said. "I feel like it isn’t us doing it ourselves that who’s going to do it. Me and my sister found these apartments on our own to go look at.”

KSHB 41

Other tenants Abundis spoke with said they’ve been denied after applying multiple times to other Section 8 housing — an answer that isn’t uncommon, according to Strong.

“She said she’s been denied by some, and it hurt her feelings,” she said.

KSHB 41 reached out to HUD on Monday. No comment was returned.

Hazmat work was being done at the complex Tuesday. It's unclear what the future of this site holds.

—