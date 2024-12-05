Coat donations help alleviate clothing insecurity in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at John T. Hartman Elementary received free, brand-new coats Wednesday from a partnership between Kansas City Public Schools and Spire.

The annual effort helps keep students warm during winter.

Fifth-grader Da'quon Sherman said he didn’t have a coat until the giveaway.

“It was bad because I was cold, my hands were cold. I didn't have anything to put on [over] my sweaters,” Da'quon said of how it felt waiting for the school bus. “I constantly move around so I can warm up.”

Beyond simply feeling uncomfortable, a lack of proper clothing can lead to issues in the classroom.

KCPS educators said clothing insecurity can significantly impact a student's ability to perform.

“It's really hard for them to focus when they’re thinking about their basic needs,” said John T. Hartman Elementary Principal Jessie Kirksey.

Nicole Cobb, instructional coach at John T. Hartman, said clothing insecurity is a common challenge faced by students.

“When you realize they only have on short sleeves or maybe just a hoodie,” Cobb said.

Spire's giveaway helped more than 800 Missouri students. Kirksey said the donations mean the world to educators and students.

“There was a time when maybe we thought, as teachers, we could do it all by ourselves,” Kirksey said. “But it was with community support that we could do more for our students.”

Carl Bowman, Spire's construction supervisor, said giving back provides a way for employees to reconnect with their younger selves.

“I remember being a kid and having to put socks on my hands because I didn’t have any gloves,” Bowman said. “I’m seeing their faces light up and the way they’re talking to us. I’m just excited.”

Now, with a new coat to keep him warm, Da'quon is ready to take on whatever challenges come his way.

“It will help me learn more because I will be focused in class, not on being cold. I'll just focus on my education,” he said.

