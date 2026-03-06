Coffee shop highlighting women-produced coffee, supporting Kansas City nonprofit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Honduras-sourced coffee Manos de Mujer, meaning hands of women, is being spotlighted at Parisi Coffee in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Manos de Mujer has been the single-origin feature at Parisi Coffee cafes this week. It is described as having a “smooth, balanced flavor profile,” including notes of apple, honey, milk chocolate and butter, a press release from Parisi Coffee said.

Throughout the month of March, which is Women’s History Month, 10% of the sales from the coffee will be donated to Girls on the Run Kansas City.

Girls on the Run KC is a nonprofit focused on equipping girls with the skills needed to “navigate life with confidence,” per a press release.

RELATED | KSHB 41's Women's History Month coverage

The Manos de Mujer initiative started in 2013 in Honduras when women coffee producers joined forces to improve economic conditions and their visibility in the industry. Now, the program “promotes leadership, ownership and recognition for women farmers while supporting their families and communities.”

Parisi Coffee will be serving Manos de Mujer at all of its Kansas City-area locations.

—