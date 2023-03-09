College Basketball Experience open every day in March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The College Basketball Experience and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame will open every day in the month of March. The museum is normally open Thursday through Sunday.

Kansas City, Missouri, hosts several college basketball tournaments throughout the month: the MAIA conference tournament, the Big 12 conference tournament, the NAIA national championship, and games in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds.

Leaders at the College Basketball Experience want to give those fans coming to the city for a basketball game more opportunities to come visit its destination.

The College Basketball Experience features several hands-on exhibits. Visitors can shoot hoops, dunk a basketball, compare their shoe size to athlete’s, and even pretend to broadcast basketball highlights.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame recognizes coaches, players, and entire teams for their contributions to the game of basketball. Both the hall of fame and the experience are located in the same building attached to T-Mobile Center at 1401 Grand Boulevard.

The complex is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday during March. Admission ranges from $14 for seniors to $18 for adults. There are discounts for kids and military members. Visitors can purchase tickets online in-advance or at the door.