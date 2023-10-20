Columbus Park businesses hopeful nearby KC Current stadium brings growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Current's stadium has a new name — CPKC Stadium — but will that shiny new stadium mean new business for the nearby Columbus Park neighborhood?

Wolfepack BBQ's co-owner and pitmaster Jared Wolfe certainly thinks so.

“That’s going to bring even more of an audience to us," he said.

He isn't the only one who thinks neighborhood businesses will enjoy more customers.

Just down the street from Wolfepack is KCMO's iconic Italian restaurant, Garozzo's Ristorante.

Chris Canzoneri, Garozzo's director of operations, thinks so, too.

"I've watched that area change," he said. “Definitely means more businesses coming to the area.”

A new stadium means lots of fans will likely head west to the River Market and south to Columbus Park before and after matches.

"And with that, all that stuff happening, this neighborhood as well is growing with it too," Wolfe said. "Seeing this all develop, it puts a smile on your face."

The stadium follows a trend that's already brought growth to areas around the Berkley Riverfront.

“It’s been real exciting to watch all the residents move down, back down into the area and bring the business,” Canzoneri said.

