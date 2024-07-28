Community bids farewell to KCK champion Chester Owens Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Former Kansas City, Kansas, councilman and activist Chester Owens Jr. is moving out of state to be closer to family.

The 92-year-old, who many called an icon, was honored at the KCK Community College Technical Education Center on Sunday.

Elected leaders, friends and family members turned up to honor Owens.

"I really haven’t done nothing, but I just love this community, and I think they love me back," Owens said.

Owens may be leaving KCK, but his legacy can be felt in the community, like at his alma mater.

"He’s been a role model to so many, he’s been a role model to me," said Michael Hobson Sr., president of the Sumner High School Alumni Association.

The alumni association was one of many sponsors at the event.

"Mr. Owens is a person that has just been a lifeline for Sumner High School and keeping Sumner High School name alive and well," Hobson said.

KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner said he doesn't know if he'd be mayor had Owens not been around.

"You don’t give up," he said. "You fight the good fight, and not for yourself because you’re not in it for yourself, but you fight the good fight for the people because that’s what really matters."

In June, Owens was honored by Wyandotte County with a street in his name, forever remembering his contributions to KCK.

"I’m just starting a new journey," Owens said. "My season here has ended, and I’m ready to start a new season."

