Community Blood Center: Urgent need for Type-O donors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Community Blood Center says hospitals' supply of Type O blood is dangerously low across Kansas and Missouri.

Community Blood Center asking for donors of Type O blood

The CBC stated there was a sharp drop of donations over the July 4th holiday, with overall collections down 25 percent.

Currently, the region's supply of O-negative and O-positive is at a one to two day supply. Usually, they want to have enough blood for a seven day supply.

It's why the center is issuing an urgent call for O-negative and O-positive blood, two of the most critical blood types for emergency and trauma care.

The center states Type O-negative is the universal blood type, and used when a patient's blood type is unknown. Type O-positive, the most common, is used for surgeries, childbirth, cancer treatments and daily medical care.

Community Blood Center Public Relations Director, Chelsey Smith, says the CBC often sees a drop in donations during the summer.

CBC gets about 20 percent of their supply from school blood drives, however with summer vacations, she says they're seeing a big drop during a time when they need it most.

"People are outside. They are doing things that are more likely to cause injuries that may require a blood transfusion," Smith said. "So during a season when we often see a drop in donations, we see a spike in blood usage, and it often creates a blood shortage, and that's what we're facing today."

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month.

To learn more information on ways to donate, click here or call 877.468.6844.