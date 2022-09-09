Community events around Kansas City Sept. 9-11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for something to do this weekend? There is no shortage of events across the Kansas City area from Sept. 9-11.
- NASCAR at Kansas Speedway
- Friday: Kansas Lottery 200 at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Kansas Lottery 300 at 2 p.m., Kansas Lottery 150 at 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook at 2 p.m.
- For full schedule/event information, click here.
- Johnson County Old Settlers
- Friday: Carnival from 5-11 p.m., arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: Parade at 10 a.m., starts at Kansas Avenue and Loula
- For full schedule/event information, click here.
- Art Westport
- Kansas City regional artists are celebrated through visual displaces of their work. The show will take place rain or shine.
- Friday: 3-9 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- For more information, click here.
- Kansas City regional artists are celebrated through visual displaces of their work. The show will take place rain or shine.
- Take Kids Fishing Day
- Free community fishing event put on by Union Sportsmen's Alliance and Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council. The second annual event will include former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Troost Lake Shelter, 3036 The Paseo, KCMO
- For more information, click here.
- Free community fishing event put on by Union Sportsmen's Alliance and Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council. The second annual event will include former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes.
- Grow GatHERing
- Event for 7th and 8th-grade girls that promotes mental health, reduces substance abuse and builds resilience.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LEAD Innovation Center, 7201 N. Line Creek Parkway, KCMO
- For full schedule/event information, click here.
- Event for 7th and 8th-grade girls that promotes mental health, reduces substance abuse and builds resilience.
- Kids Fest Business Fair
- Entrepreneurs between the ages of 6-17 can connect personally and professionally with business owners.
- Registration is $10.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive
- For more information, click here.
- Quindaro Day
- "Our 913 day for us by us."
- Saturday: 12-7 p.m. at 1800 Quindaro Boulevard, Kansas City, Kansas
- For more information, click here.
- "Our 913 day for us by us."
- World Culture Festival
- A celebration of global music and dance paired with well-being sessions, guest speakers and international food.
- Saturday: 12-4 p.m. at Johnson County Community College's Yardley Hall
- A celebration of global music and dance paired with well-being sessions, guest speakers and international food.
- Independence Uncorked Wine Festival
- The 9th annual festival features art, music, beer and food booths as well as wine classes.
- Saturday: 1-6 p.m. at Bingham-Waggoner Estate, 313 West Pacific Avenue
- For more information, click here.
- The 9th annual festival features art, music, beer and food booths as well as wine classes.
- Tribute for Heroes
- Gails Harley Davidson is hosting a ride to remember those who were killed on 9/11. Proceeds benefit S.A.F.E.
- Saturday: Ride leaves at 1:30 p.m.
- For more information, including how to register, click here.
- Gails Harley Davidson is hosting a ride to remember those who were killed on 9/11. Proceeds benefit S.A.F.E.
- 23rd Dance in the Park
- Hosted by City in Motion, the free event showcases the unique dance styles of Kansas City.
- Saturday: 6:30 p.m. at Roanoke Park
- Hosted by City in Motion, the free event showcases the unique dance styles of Kansas City.
- Starlight Community Movie Night
- "The Lion King" will be shown for free under the stars. Parking and registration are free, but it is necessary to RSVP.
- Saturday: 7:30 p.m. at Starlight
- For more information, including where to RSVP, click here.
- "The Lion King" will be shown for free under the stars. Parking and registration are free, but it is necessary to RSVP.
- Downtown Lawrence September Sidewalk Sale/Family Fun Day
- Features outdoor and indoor sales while promoting "fun for all ages."
- Saturday
- For more information, click here.
- Features outdoor and indoor sales while promoting "fun for all ages."
- KC Golden Gloves/Irish Center Ballroom Boxing II
- An amateur boxing event celebrating the community's love for the sport.
- Saturday: 7 p.m. at Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore Avenue.
- For more information, click here.
- An amateur boxing event celebrating the community's love for the sport.
- Overland Park 9/11 remembrance
- Saturday and Sunday: Memorial lights from 7-10 p.m. at Overland Park Fire Training Center, 12401 Hemlock St.
- Sunday: Memorial service from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Overland Park Fire Training Center, 12401 Hemlock St.
- For more information, click here.
- Wheels & Dreams Car, Truck and Bike Show
- Free event celebrating automobiles with music, vendors and food trucks.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. at Shawnee Town 1929 and Friends of Shawnee Town
- For more information, click here.
- Free event celebrating automobiles with music, vendors and food trucks.
- Chiefs watch party at KC Live!
- Free admission to watch Kansas City's season opener against Arizona.
- Sunday: 1 p.m.
- For more information, click here.
- Free admission to watch Kansas City's season opener against Arizona.
This is an evolving list and may be updated.
—