Community events around Kansas City Sept. 9-11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for something to do this weekend? There is no shortage of events across the Kansas City area from Sept. 9-11.

NASCAR at Kansas Speedway

Friday: Kansas Lottery 200 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Kansas Lottery 300 at 2 p.m., Kansas Lottery 150 at 6 p.m. Sunday: Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook at 2 p.m.

For full schedule/event information, click here .

Johnson County Old Settlers

Friday: Carnival from 5-11 p.m., arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: Parade at 10 a.m., starts at Kansas Avenue and Loula

For full schedule/event information, click here .

Art Westport

Kansas City regional artists are celebrated through visual displaces of their work. The show will take place rain or shine.

Friday: 3-9 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here .

Take Kids Fishing Day

Free community fishing event put on by Union Sportsmen's Alliance and Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council. The second annual event will include former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Troost Lake Shelter, 3036 The Paseo, KCMO For more information, click here .

Grow GatHERing

Event for 7th and 8th-grade girls that promotes mental health, reduces substance abuse and builds resilience.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LEAD Innovation Center, 7201 N. Line Creek Parkway, KCMO For full schedule/event information, click here .

Kids Fest Business Fair

Entrepreneurs between the ages of 6-17 can connect personally and professionally with business owners. Registration is $10.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive For more information, click here .

Quindaro Day

"Our 913 day for us by us."

Saturday: 12-7 p.m. at 1800 Quindaro Boulevard, Kansas City, Kansas For more information, click here .

World Culture Festival

A celebration of global music and dance paired with well-being sessions, guest speakers and international food.

Saturday: 12-4 p.m. at Johnson County Community College's Yardley Hall

Independence Uncorked Wine Festival

The 9th annual festival features art, music, beer and food booths as well as wine classes.

Saturday: 1-6 p.m. at Bingham-Waggoner Estate, 313 West Pacific Avenue For more information, click here .

Tribute for Heroes

Gails Harley Davidson is hosting a ride to remember those who were killed on 9/11. Proceeds benefit S.A.F.E.

Saturday: Ride leaves at 1:30 p.m. For more information, including how to register, click here .

23rd Dance in the Park

Hosted by City in Motion, the free event showcases the unique dance styles of Kansas City.

Saturday: 6:30 p.m. at Roanoke Park

Starlight Community Movie Night

"The Lion King" will be shown for free under the stars. Parking and registration are free, but it is necessary to RSVP.

Saturday: 7:30 p.m. at Starlight For more information, including where to RSVP, click here .

Downtown Lawrence September Sidewalk Sale/Family Fun Da y

Features outdoor and indoor sales while promoting "fun for all ages."

Saturday For more information, click here .

y KC Golden Gloves/Irish Center Ballroom Boxing II

An amateur boxing event celebrating the community's love for the sport.

Saturday: 7 p.m. at Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore Avenue. For more information, click here .

Overland Park 9/11 remembrance

Saturday and Sunday: Memorial lights from 7-10 p.m. at Overland Park Fire Training Center, 12401 Hemlock St. Sunday: Memorial service from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Overland Park Fire Training Center, 12401 Hemlock St.

For more information, click here .

Wheels & Dreams Car, Truck and Bike Show

Free event celebrating automobiles with music, vendors and food trucks.

Sunday: 1 p.m. at Shawnee Town 1929 and Friends of Shawnee Town For more information, click here .

Chiefs watch party at KC Live!

Free admission to watch Kansas City's season opener against Arizona.

Sunday: 1 p.m. For more information, click here .



This is an evolving list and may be updated.

