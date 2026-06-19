KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is so much history surrounding Negro Leagues Baseball and the co-founders who helped create the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to highlight that history.

Community invited to celebrate legacy of Negro League Baseball Museum co-founder

Those co-founders include Buck O'Neil, Larry Lester, Horace Peterson, Alfred 'Slick' Surrat and Phil S. Dixon.

I had the chance to catch up with Phillip Arthur Dixon. He's a producer and writer in Kansas City. He's sharing the story of one of those co-founders of the museum, his father, Phil S. Dixon.

Phil S. Dixon is a KC native and Negro Leagues Baseball historian.

"I am directing and producing about one of the founders of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Phil S. Dixon," Phillip Arthur Dixon said. "And the first 10 years of his journey to establishing Negro Leagues as history, as a global entity."

Happening tonight, June 19th, the community is invited to learn more about the documentary, Phil S. Dixon and his role in how the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum came to be.

"It's important because right now, we see where the Negro Leagues is. We see it's being represented in video games and it's being represented when the Royals have a new stadium and there's representation there you know. They're being represented on a global sense from major league baseball itself and it's important to know where things came from, because things weren't always this global and this marketable," Phillip Arthur Dixon said.

"For years, it was society pushing back against black history and pushing back against the history of marginalized people and so it's important to know who fought and who created and who persevered to establish things like the Negro Leagues we know today," he added.

The event is Friday, June 19th, from 7 - 10 p.m. at the ArtsKC building in the Crossroads.

Tickets are $35, plus fees. Each ticket includes two drinks. You can buy tickets here.

There will also be a silent auction at the event.

All proceeds go toward production costs, equipment, and labor for the upcoming documentary, “Decade for a Lifetime: The Phil Dixon Story.”

The documentary is expected to be released in 2027.