Community meeting to discuss Missouri state income tax elimination bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week, the Missouri House passed a bill that would phase out the state income tax.

The Senate is set to discuss the bill when it reconvenes next week.

Eliminating the state income tax was a promise of Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, who mentioned it during his State of the State address a few months ago.

Last week, the Missouri House passed a bill that would phase out the state income tax.

The bill would allow Missouri to expand sales and other taxes to make up for the lost revenue, but so far no specifics have been presented.

Kehoe says the legislation would attract new business to Missouri and allow residents to take home more in each paycheck. If the bill is passed and signed by the governor, it will still go before voters in November for final approval.

A group opposing the bill is holding a community meeting at Central Presbyterian Church at Armour Road and Campbell Street.

They say it is just another tax break for the wealthy and threatens deep cuts to other areas in the state budget if sales tax revenue does not match projections.

“I consider that probably another bill — like another bill — so I’d rather not have that," senior resident Sheila Grimmet said. "I’d rather go ahead and keep paying the state income tax.”

If the bill passes both the state legislature and wins voter approval, lawmakers would have three years to decide what exactly would be taxed that is not already to offset the loss of state income tax.

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