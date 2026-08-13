Company files application to reimagine Corporate Woods in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A formal application has been submitted by GSR, a joint venture between Geosam Capital and Group RMC, to develop The Woods at Corporate Woods in Overland Park.

The plan includes new residential opportunities, dining and retail, civic gathering spaces and an expanded multimodal trail network.

Opticos Design, Inc. Corporate Woods proposal

The application will include a review by city staff, community engagement, and consideration by the Planning Commission and City Council.

A spokesperson for the city of Overland Park said the request is not yet scheduled for consideration because it is incomplete.

"We are still working with the developer to gather all the required documents for the rezoning application," the spokesperson said. "This is a normal part of the process of working with developers. The request is not scheduled for Planning Commission consideration yet, but the scheduling process begins once we have the full application."

The spokesperson said the item could make it onto the Planning Commission agenda as early as the fall.

"Generally, I can say that while our staff needs time to analyze the application, we always appreciate the desire to invest in Overland Park," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to learning more about the plan for this area and ensuring it's a good fit for the community and consistent with Framework OP, the City's comprehensive plan."

BNIM Corporate Woods proposal

Patrick Brooks, vice president of Geosam Capital US, acknowledged in a press release that the project seeks to respect "Corporate Woods' history while positioning it for continued growth and relevance for future generations." He also said he sees Corporate Woods as a cornerstone of OP.

"It is an iconic property with a strong history, exceptional infrastructure, and tremendous potential," Brooks said. "Our goal is to write the next chapter of Corporate Woods by building upon the qualities that have made it successful while introducing new opportunities that support how people want to live, work, and connect today."

—